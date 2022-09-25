South Korea said that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile again

South Koreaʼs military said North Korea fired a single short-range ballistic missile toward the sea on September 25.

Reuters writes about it.

The missile was launched from the Taecheon district in North Pyongyang province around 07:00 local time. It flew approximately 600 km at an altitude of 60 km.

"North Koreaʼs launch of a ballistic missile is an act of grave provocation that threatens the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and international community," South Koreaʼs Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Koreaʼs National Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss response measures and condemned the launch as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and an unjustified provocation.

These days, the US nuclear aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan arrived in South Korea. He will take part in joint exercises with the South Korean army, which will last from September 26 to 29. US Vice President Kamala Harris will also arrive in Seoul.