South Korea offered the North Korea aid in exchange for denuclearization. They said that “no one barters its destiny for corn cake”

South Korea has offered North Korea economic aid in exchange for giving up its nuclear program. But there they refused and declared that "no one barters its destiny for corn cake."
The BBC writes about it.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol first spoke about such a plan back in May, and on Wednesday, August 17, he repeated his offer to provide North Korea with economic aid in exchange for denuclearization. But he was criticized in North Korea.
The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong , called such a proposal absurd.
"No one barters its destiny for corn cake," she said in a statement.
She advised the president of South Korea to "shut his mouth" and called him "simple and still childish."
The Office of the President of South Korea stated that they are sorry for such rude remarks by the DPRK, but they are not withdrawing from their proposal.
- On August 17, North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the city of Onchon on the west coast of the country. The launches came a day after Seoul and Washington began a four-day joint exercise in preparation for the Ulchi Freedom Shield field exercises, which will run from August 22 to September 1.
- Pyongyang has not conducted a missile test for two months. The country struggled with the outbreak of COVID-19. On August 11, the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, announced victory in the fight against the coronavirus and ordered the cancellation of all anti-epidemic measures that were introduced only in May 2022. Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Unʼs sister, blamed South Korean postcards for the outbreak and promised South Korea "deadly retribution."
- On July 28, during a speech on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War (1950-1953), the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, said that the troops of the DPRK are ready for war with the USA and South Korea.