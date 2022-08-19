South Korea offered the North Korea aid in exchange for denuclearization. They said that “no one barters its destiny for corn cake”

South Korea has offered North Korea economic aid in exchange for giving up its nuclear program. But there they refused and declared that "no one barters its destiny for corn cake."

The BBC writes about it.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol first spoke about such a plan back in May, and on Wednesday, August 17, he repeated his offer to provide North Korea with economic aid in exchange for denuclearization. But he was criticized in North Korea.

The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong , called such a proposal absurd.

"No one barters its destiny for corn cake," she said in a statement.

She advised the president of South Korea to "shut his mouth" and called him "simple and still childish."

The Office of the President of South Korea stated that they are sorry for such rude remarks by the DPRK, but they are not withdrawing from their proposal.