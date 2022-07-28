The leader of the DPRK declared his full readiness for war with the USA and South Korea

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, during a speech on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War (1950-1953), said that the troops of the DPRK are ready for war with the United States and South Korea.

Yonhap writes about it.

"I emphasize once again that North Korea is fully prepared for any military confrontation with the United States," Yin stated.

He also warned the South Korean president that the South Korean military would be destroyed if they dared to make a "dangerous attempt" to strike North Korea.