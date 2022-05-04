North Korea has launched a ballistic missile

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said that the DPRK had launched a missile from the Pyongyang region to the waters off the Korean Peninsula.
Politico writes about it.
The South Korean military continues to monitor possible launches of additional weapons by North Korea.
The Japanese Ministry of Defense also said that North Korea probably launched a ballistic missile without providing further details. The Japanese Coast Guard has urged ships off the coast of Japan to stay away from possible missile fragments.
- On March 25, North Korea announced the launch of a ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the United States.
- On April 17, North Korea tested a new type of guided missile capable of increasing the effectiveness of tactical nuclear weapons.
- On April 26, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he wanted to accelerate the countryʼs nuclear arsenal.