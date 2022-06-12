The DPRK leader said he fully supported Putin and Russiaʼs actions

On Russian Day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed full support for Russian President Putin.

This was reported by Yonhap.

"The Russian people have made great strides in pursuing a just cause to protect the dignity and security of their country... withstanding all sorts of challenges and difficulties," Kim said in an address to Putin.

He added that the Korean people provide full support and encouragement to the Russians.

Kim is also convinced that friendly relations between Russia and the DPRK will continue to be strengthened in all areas and "on the path to protecting international justice and ensuring global security."