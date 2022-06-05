North Korea has launched eight ballistic missiles off its coast

North Korea has launched eight short-range ballistic missiles. This was announced by the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, CNN reports.

The launch took place on Sunday, June 5. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were launched from the Sunan area, near the North Korean capital Pyongyang, into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula between 9:08 and 9:43 local time.

South Korean National Security Chief Kim Sung Khan will hold a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Security Council to discuss the launch.