North Korea has launched eight ballistic missiles off its coast

North Korea has launched eight short-range ballistic missiles. This was announced by the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, CNN reports.
The launch took place on Sunday, June 5. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were launched from the Sunan area, near the North Korean capital Pyongyang, into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula between 9:08 and 9:43 local time.
South Korean National Security Chief Kim Sung Khan will hold a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Security Council to discuss the launch.
This is the 17th launch by North Korea this year. The last one, on May 25, took place just as US President Joe Biden completed his trip to Asia and returned to the United States. The launch was also a day after the South Korean and US navies completed a three-day joint exercise in the waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa.
- On March 24, North Korea said it had tested a Hwangsong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and allegedly destroying any target in the United States on Kim Jong Unʼs orders.
- North Korea is banned from launching ballistic missiles under UN Security Council resolutions due to sanctions against the country. Nevertheless, the country periodically tests new missiles and announces the success of its nuclear program.