South Korea and the United States of America are conducting the largest military exercises in recent years

South Korea and the United States of America have begun their largest military exercises in recent years. In this way, they want to prepare for new missile tests by North Korea.
Reuters writes about it.
The annual summer drills, this year called the Ulchi Freedom Shield and due to end on September 1, began after South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to "normalize" the combined exercises and strengthen North Koreaʼs deterrence.
In addition, South Korea separately launched a four-day civil defense exercise aimed at strengthening the governmentʼs preparedness for a possible war. The military and civilian exercises aim to improve the nationʼs readiness to respond to various war scenarios and cyber threats against key facilities such as chip factories and supply chains.
"Maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula is based on our impeccable security," Yoon Suk-yeol said.
The drills will be the largest since 2017 after they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and previous South Korean President, Moon Jaeinʼs desire to resume peace talks with North Korea.
- On August 17, North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the city of Onchon on the west coast of the country. The launches came a day after Seoul and Washington began a four-day joint exercise in preparation for the Ulchi Freedom Shield field exercises, which will run from August 22 to September 1.
- Pyongyang has not conducted a missile test for two months. The country struggled with the outbreak of COVID-19. On August 11, the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, announced victory in the fight against the coronavirus and ordered the cancellation of all anti-epidemic measures that were introduced only in May 2022. Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Unʼs sister, blamed South Korean postcards for the outbreak and promised South Korea "deadly retribution."
- On July 28, during a speech on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War (1950-1953), the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, said that the troops of the DPRK are ready for war with the USA and South Korea.