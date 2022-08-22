South Korea and the United States of America are conducting the largest military exercises in recent years

South Korea and the United States of America have begun their largest military exercises in recent years. In this way, they want to prepare for new missile tests by North Korea.

Reuters writes about it.

The annual summer drills, this year called the Ulchi Freedom Shield and due to end on September 1, began after South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to "normalize" the combined exercises and strengthen North Koreaʼs deterrence.

In addition, South Korea separately launched a four-day civil defense exercise aimed at strengthening the governmentʼs preparedness for a possible war. The military and civilian exercises aim to improve the nationʼs readiness to respond to various war scenarios and cyber threats against key facilities such as chip factories and supply chains.

"Maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula is based on our impeccable security," Yoon Suk-yeol said.

The drills will be the largest since 2017 after they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and previous South Korean President, Moon Jaeinʼs desire to resume peace talks with North Korea.