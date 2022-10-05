Actor Alec Baldwin made peace with the family of cameraman Halyna Hutchins, who was shot by him

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin reached a settlement with the family of cameraman Halyna Hutchins, whom he shot on the set of the film Rust.
This is reported by Deadline.
According to the agreement, Hutchinsʼ husband will hold the position of executive producer of the film, which will resume shooting in January next year. If this agreement is approved by the court, the case against the actor will be closed.
“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work," said Matthew Hutchins, the deceasedʼs husband.
- On October 21, 2021, American film actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a cameraman and injured the director on the set. The incident happened at the Bonanza Creek Ranch during the filming of the Western movie "Rust". Baldwin fired a prop gun, but instead of empty cartridges, they turned out to be live cartridges.
- Ukrainian operator Halyna Gatchins died of her injuries on the spot. Police suspect two people — assistant director Dave Golls, who gave Baldwin the gun, and weapons expert Anna Gutierrez-Reid.
- In a week, Baldwin commented for the first time on the death of Hutchins to reporters — he noted that he could not comment on the womanʼs death while the investigation was ongoing, but he called her his friend and assured that he was helping her family.