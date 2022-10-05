Actor Alec Baldwin made peace with the family of cameraman Halyna Hutchins, who was shot by him

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin reached a settlement with the family of cameraman Halyna Hutchins, whom he shot on the set of the film Rust.

This is reported by Deadline.

According to the agreement, Hutchinsʼ husband will hold the position of executive producer of the film, which will resume shooting in January next year. If this agreement is approved by the court, the case against the actor will be closed.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work," said Matthew Hutchins, the deceasedʼs husband.