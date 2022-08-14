FBI: The gun with which actor Alec Baldwin killed cameraman Galina Hutchins could not have been fired by accident

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found that the gun used on the set of the movie Rust, with which Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin shot cameraman Galina Hutchins, could not fire without pulling the trigger. Earlier, the actor claimed that the shot was accidental.
This is written by Deadline.
An investigative experiment showed that even with the cocked trigger and when hitting the F.lli Pietta revolver, he could not fire without the shooterʼs intervention. "With the hammer in the quarter- and half-cock positions, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger," the FBI report said.
In an interview with Baldwin in December 2021, he stated that he thought the gun was loaded with blanks and stated that he did not pull the trigger — the shot was allegedly accidental.
- On October 21, 2021, American film actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a cameraman and wounded the director on the set. The incident happened at the Bonanza Creek Ranch during the filming of the Western movie "Rust". Baldwin fired a prop gun, but instead of empty cartridges, it turned out to be live cartridges.
- Ukrainian operator Halyna Gatchins died of her injuries on the spot. Police suspect two people — assistant director Dave Golls, who gave Baldwin the gun, and weapons expert Anna Gutierrez-Reid.
- In a week, Baldwin first commented on Hutchinsʼ death to reporters — he said he could not comment on the womanʼs death while the investigation was ongoing, but he called her a friend and assured her that he was helping her family.