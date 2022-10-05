Bloomberg: Charles III will be crowned in June 2023

Britainʼs King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to officials of Great Britain.

Officials said on condition of anonymity that the coronation date will be approved on October 8. The days of the official weekend are still being discussed.

In June next year, the king will be 74 years old. He will become the oldest person crowned in British history. It is known that the ceremony will be more modest than all previous coronations.