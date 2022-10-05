“We will not talk about Ukraine without Ukraine.” The White House commented on Elon Muskʼs “peace plan”.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre spoke at a briefing about the "peace plan" that American businessman Elon Musk proposed on Twitter.

"We will not talk about Ukraine without Ukraine. It is their decision when it comes to any diplomacy or negotiations for that matter. And thatʼs why I leave it to the Ukrainian people," she emphasized.

She assured that the United States of America will stand by Ukrainians in the struggle for the sovereignty of the state.

Also in her briefing, Karin Jean-Pierre noted that the United States sees the successes of the Ukrainian army at the front.

"As weʼve seen their successes on the battlefield, as weʼve seen them take back even territory that was supposedly annexed just a few days ago... We see that they have achievements to take back their territory," the spokeswoman of White House noted.