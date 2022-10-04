Reuters: On October 7, the IMF will consider the issue of emergency support to Ukraine in the amount of $1.3 billion

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will consider Ukraineʼs request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing on October 7.

This was reported to Reuters by two sources familiar with the matter.

According to their information, IMF employees have already prepared the necessary documents. The Fund believes that Ukraine has received sufficient financial guarantees from international partners to meet the IMFʼs debt sustainability requirements and to be eligible for further emergency funds.

If the decision is approved, the funds will come from a new emergency lending program to address food shortages. The IMF Board approved this project last week.

IMF staff plan to meet with Ukrainian authorities in Vienna on October 17-23 to discuss Ukraineʼs budget plans and monetary policy, Reuters interlocutors said. The discussion will follow high-level meetings during the World Bank and IMF annual meetings.