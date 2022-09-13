The IMF allocated additional support to Ukraine in the amount of $1.4 billion

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) allocated $1.4 billion in additional support to Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on his Twitter.
In a telephone conversation, the president discussed future cooperation to strengthen Ukraineʼs financial stability with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Horhieva. Zelensky also thanked the Director of the International Monetary Fund for the allocated assistance.
- On September 10, during the 17th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated that the International Monetary Fund is now "sliding" in supporting Ukraine.