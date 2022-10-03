The authorities of Kyiv are asking citizens to wear masks in public places due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19

In connection with the rapid increase in the incidence of coronavirus, the city authorities of Kyiv are calling on citizens to wear masks in public places. The relevant recommendations were approved by the Emergency Management Headquarters.

"We recommend wearing personal protective equipment in public transport, places where visitors are served, and educational institutions. A respirator or protective mask that covers the nose and mouth is suitable. Entrepreneurs are asked to update the markings to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters between visitors," the message reads.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the number of coronavirus patients in the capital is growing rapidly. During the week (from September 26 to October 2), 2 515 patients were found in Kyiv, 242 people were admitted to hospitals, and 22 people died.