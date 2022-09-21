Kyiv received 46 800 doses of Pfizer. Vaccination can be done in shopping malls

Kyiv received 46 800 doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer) coronavirus vaccines. They were taken to medical facilities and shopping centers where they can be vaccinated.

This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

"You can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in primary health care centers and consultative diagnostic centers, as well as in mass vaccination centers in the Gulliver Shopping Center, River Mall, and Ukraina Department Store," the message says.

In addition, mobile brigades operate on the basis of communal health care facilities, which can travel to vaccinate organized groups upon request.