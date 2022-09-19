A second booster dose was allowed for everyone in Ukraine. Vaccination schedules were updated

The Ministry of Health approved Order No. 1586, which allows all adults to receive a second booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin told about it.

"In order for as many people as possible to protect themselves from hospitalization and death due to COVID-19, we allow a second dose for everyone, but we especially advise people with chronic diseases and people aged 60 and over to take it," Ihor Kuzin noted.

A second booster dose is allowed for all adults at an interval of at least four months after the first booster dose.

In addition, new vaccination schedules have been approved in accordance with the recommendation of WHO, EMA and ECDC, the National Technical Expert Group on Immunization.

From now on, the inactivated CoronaVac vaccine can be used for booster vaccination after the use of other vaccines.

That is, if a person received a basic course with the vaccine Comirnaty, Moderna or any other vaccine, he can receive a booster vaccination (both the first and the second) with the CoronaVac vaccine. These vaccination regimens, in addition to being safe, also protect against the risks of hospitalization and death due to coronavirus disease.

The order also reduced the minimum terms between the basic (primary) course of vaccination and the booster dose. Now the booster can be done 5 months after completing the basic course. Previously, this term was at least six months.