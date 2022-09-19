Coronavirus in Ukraine. For the first time, the Ministry of Health allowed vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years

The Ministry of Health has allowed children aged 5 to 11 to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Vaccinations will be carried out with the Comirnaty vaccine (Pfizer).

Informed consent of parents or guardians is mandatory for children aged 5-11 years. We are talking about form No. 063-2/о — in accordance with Art. 43 "Basics of legislation on health care". Previously, vaccination of children aged 12 and over was allowed in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is currently waiting for a suitable vaccine, because the vaccination of children aged 5-11 years requires a different dosage than for children older than 12 years and adults. In the near future, this vaccine will be available in Ukraine," the Ministry of Health emphasized.