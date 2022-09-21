Mandatory mask mode is being restored in Ternopil

The mandatory mask mode has been restored in public places and places of mass gathering against the background of the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Ternopil, since September 22.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the city headquarters on liquidation of the consequences of a medical and biological emergency.

It will be necessary to wear masks when traveling in public transport, staying in shops, malls, restaurants and religious institutions.

Drivers and conductors of public transport will be required to wear masks. Daily disinfection of transport is also introduced. During religious services in temples, it is necessary to observe the mask mode and other sanitary requirements (disposable dishes, disinfectants).

In schools, decisions on the introduction of a mask mode will be made by principals based on indicators of the level of morbidity.

Ternopil is the first city to introduce a mask mode and additional quarantine restrictions after the start of a full-scale invasion by Russian troops.