A new wave of coronavirus: the Ministry of Health assures that quarantine will not be introduced in Ukraine

The Ministry of Health assures that they will not introduce a nationwide quarantine due to the increase in the number of patients with coronavirus infection. It is noted there that the regions will have the right to independently introduce various restrictions.

This was stated at the briefing by the chief sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin, writes Ukrinform.

"If possible, the Ministry of Health advises to apply certain preventive or anti-epidemic restrictions. At the national level, it is not planned to implement a nationwide lockdown or any restrictive measures, but nevertheless, at the level of regions, depending on the security and epidemiological situation, certain preventive measures to combat covid may be applied," he explained.

According to him, mask regimes can be introduced in the regions in places where people gather, in public transport and in medical institutions. This will reduce the spread of the disease, so the Ministry of Health calls for the introduction of such rules.