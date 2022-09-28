The number of hospitalizations of COVID patients is increasing in Ukraine. The Ministry of Health calls for vaccination

In Ukraine, the incidence of coronavirus is expected to increase until the end of September and the beginning of October. The Ministry of Health urges people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, since all drugs are available.

Chief sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin said on the air of the telethon that currently the Ministry of Health has recorded a 20% increase in morbidity in Ukraine.

On average, about 40 000-45 000 cases are recorded per week. About six thousand children fell ill last week alone.

"The situation is predictable, itʼs been two years of the pandemic, we have approximately the same periodicity. The number of hospitalizations is gradually increasing, and now about 7 000 of the 42 000 beds are already used," Kuzin noted.

Fatalities, as Cousin explains, are not frequent, but are still recorded.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 16 million people have been vaccinated in Ukraine, which is about 55% of the required cohort.

"As of now, almost 31 000 Ukrainians have taken the second booster dose, and in fact it is a very correct decision, as the second booster dose protects against a severe course and the risk of dying. Now there are vaccines available, so I would urge Ukrainians to get vaccinated as soon as possible," Kuzin added.