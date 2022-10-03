Ukrainian border guards have detained about 10 000 evaders since February 24

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, border guards have detained about 10 000 conscripts who tried to leave the country illegally.
This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.
According to him, since February 24, men have been detained both at checkpoints and outside them, in the so-called green section of the border. At the checkpoints, in particular, a little more than three thousand evaders who had forged documents were detected and detained.
"On the green part of the border, more than six thousand people who tried to leave the country illegally were detained. On average, this is from 20 to 40 people per day — both at the checkpoints and on the green area," Demchenko noted.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been established in Ukraine, and general mobilization has been announced, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country. Currently, martial law and general mobilization have been extended until November 21, 2022.
- On September 20, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the first reading the draft law on the procedure for booking conscripts during mobilization. It provides a list of men who cannot be drafted.