Mayor of Melitopol: 10 000 people received Russian passports in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region

10 000 residents of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region received Russian passports in seven months.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov informed about this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

According to him, before the occupation, 700 000 people lived in these territories. For now, there are about 400-450 000 residents. Fedorov added that this passport is not valid even for travel to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Russian special agents at checkpoints in Chongar ask for a Ukrainian passport, because they do not consider a Russian passport issued in the temporarily occupied territory to be a document at all," the mayor of Melitopol told.

He also noted that after Russian President Putin announced the annexation of the occupied Zaporizhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions on September 30, issuing passports ceased to be a priority goal for Russians. Now they believe that the inhabitants of the temporarily occupied territories are already citizens of the Russian Federation.