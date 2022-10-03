The occupiers changed the rules for crossing the checkpoint in Vasylivka. Thousands of people are waiting in queue to leave Zaporizhzhia

As of the morning of October 3, four thousand people are standing in queue at the Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka. But the occupiers do not release Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories. During the day on October 2, only 50 people were released, nine of whom were children.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov reported on this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

According to him, the Russians have changed rules for traveling to the territory controlled by Ukraine. They have imposed passes that can only be issued by those standing in queue.

"If you went home at night to sleep, in the morning you stand in a new queue again, and the pass becomes invalid," Fedorov stated.

In addition, transport companies that take people away by taxis must now "register" as a transport company and obtain a "license" from the occupiers.

According to Fedorov, the number of people trying to evacuate is affected by the coming cold, the lack of heating in the occupied territories and the "mobilization" that the Russians have started.

"Men began to be caught on the streets, we have many examples over the weekend when men of different ages and physical fitness are approached and asked to go to the commandantʼs office and be registered," the mayor of Melitopol stated.