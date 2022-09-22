The mayor of Melitopol urged young men to leave the occupied city immediately

Men under the age of 35 are recommended to leave the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region immediately.
This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.
"Already today, at the enemy checkpoint in Vasylivka, men aged 18 to 35 were not allowed to go to Zaporizhzhia. This practice will continue. The goal of the occupiers is to mobilize our men as "cannon fodder" for the front. In 2014, the occupiers organized a real manhunt in the so-called "LPR/DPR". They will do the same at temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," he wrote.
Fedorov warned that it is necessary to either try to leave in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, or to choose an alternative route — through the temporarily occupied Crimea to Georgia.
- On September 21, in his address, Putin announced a partial mobilization for the war against Ukraine. The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation said that 300 000 people would be mobilized, allegedly from reserves and reserves, but a number of analysts say that many more people will be drafted into the army.