The mayor of Melitopol urged young men to leave the occupied city immediately

Men under the age of 35 are recommended to leave the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region immediately.

This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

"Already today, at the enemy checkpoint in Vasylivka, men aged 18 to 35 were not allowed to go to Zaporizhzhia. This practice will continue. The goal of the occupiers is to mobilize our men as "cannon fodder" for the front. In 2014, the occupiers organized a real manhunt in the so-called "LPR/DPR". They will do the same at temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," he wrote.