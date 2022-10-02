Australia announced sanctions against 28 Russian officials for the annexation of the territories of Ukraine

The Australian government has announced the introduction of individual sanctions against 28 Russian officials responsible for the illegal annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

Sanctions will be introduced against Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, Putinʼs First Deputy Sergei Kiriyenko, collaborators appointed by Russia as heads of occupation administrations (Stremousov, Balytskyi, Saldo), and others.

Australia joins Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia at the UN International Court of Justice. In it, Ukraine accuses the Russian Federation of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

According to Article 63 of the Statute of the court, when it comes to the interpretation of a convention to which states other than those participating in the case are parties, each of these states has the right to join the judicial process. In this case, the explanation provided by the court will be equally binding for them.