The American law on lend-lease for Ukraine has entered into force

On Saturday, October 1, the US Lend-Lease law for Ukraine entered into force. This will make it possible to more effectively send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine against the background of the Russian invasion — without bureaucratic red tape.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Today, the US law on lend-lease for Ukraine entered into force. And that means more weapons, different and of high quality," he wrote.

On September 10, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said that the Western partners are still forming the lend-lease model and agreeing on the nuances of this military program. Various models were discussed, including conventional credit, as during the Second World War for the USSR and Great Britain, "however, for Ukraine, there will most likely be a different model."