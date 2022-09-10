Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov: The final Lend-Lease model has not yet been formed

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stated that Kyivʼs Western partners are still forming a lend-lease model and agreeing on the nuances of this military program.

He told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"I will surely disappoint you, because the final understanding of what Lend-Lease will look like is yet to be born. Because our partners have not yet finished forming the model. That is, a principled decision was made that there should be a lend-lease, the amount of money under this program was determined, and a decision was made that with this money Ukraine will be able to purchase what it needs to win this war. But the nuances and details of what this lend-lease should be are still being discussed," the minister said.

According to Reznikov, "Lend-Lease is different from Lend-Lease." Various models have been discussed, including conventional credit, as during the Second World War for the USSR and Great Britain, but for Ukraine it will most likely be a different model. The minister is not ready to disclose details.

"So that I donʼt say now, it may be a little different in the final version. And here it is also important that, most likely, the designer of the final model will not be the ministers of defense, but the ministers of finance. Because it is still a monetary relationship," said the minister.