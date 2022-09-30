The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania signed an agreement on the purchase of Warmate kamikaze drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On September 30, the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania signed a contract with the Polish company WB Group for the purchase of Warmate kamikaze drones for Ukraine.

“Delfi” writes about it.

Warmate unmanned systems will be purchased from the Polish company WB Group and transferred to Ukraine. According to the Deputy Minister Vilyus Semyashka, two complete sets containing a launcher and 37 flying munitions will be purchased. These drones are capable of destroying tanks and command posts.

The transfer was agreed with the Ukrainian army. These systems are expected to arrive from manufacturers in October-November.