Lithuania will hand Warmate kamikaze drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in October-November

Lithuania will hand the Warmate kamikaze drones to the Ukrainian military in October-November. These drones were purchased with funds raised within the Legion of Boom company.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Lithuania Petro Beshta, Ukrinform reports.

"We all remember the first Lithuanian Bayraktar fundraising marathon in May. Also [journalist] Andryus Tapinas held a marathon in August for the purchase of kamikaze drones for Ukraine. This project is being implemented. We expect that sometime in October-November, these kamikaze drones will already be in the Ukrainian army," Beshta noted.