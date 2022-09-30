Russia struck the Dnipro city from the “Iskander”. One person was killed

At night, Russia shelled the city of Dnipro from "Iskanders". One person was killed, five more were wounded.

This was reported on the morning of September 30 by the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

Russian missiles destroyed the transport company. During the fire, which was caused by the impact, 52 buses were burnt, 98 were damaged. Several high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, a store and administrative buildings were mutilated in the city.

In addition, Russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk region at night. Thus, the occupiers fired at the Nikopol district with "Grad" systems and heavy artillery. Industrial facilities, a dozen private houses, a water pipe and a power line were damaged in the Chervonohryhorivka community. Shells hit private homes in Nikopol. People were not wounded.