Russia hit Dnipro city with missiles at night. There are dead and wounded

Russia hit the Dnipro city with missiles at night. Three people were killed, among them a 12-year-old girl who was rescued from a broken house.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko on the morning of September 29.

Five people were wounded. Rescuers continue looking for people under the rubble.

In the city, several private residences were completely destroyed, more than 60 private and several multi-story buildings were damaged, and the market, buses, cars, and power lines were mutilated.