Fragments of the body of one more child killed by a rocket were found in Dnipro city

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Dnipro on September 29 has increased to four. Rescuers found body fragments of one more child at the site of the rocket attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"So far, the night enemy attack has claimed four lives. The Russians killed two adults and two children — an 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl," he noted.

Residents of neighboring houses told the “Babel” correspondent that the dead were members of the same family. The Russian attack killed a grandmother, a mother and two children. The childrenʼs father was at work at that time.