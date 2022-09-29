State employees were obliged to hand in their Ukrainian passports and get a Russian one in Mariupol

In Mariupol, which was temporarily captured by the Russian military, all state employees were required to hand in their Ukrainian passports and obtain a Russian one by January 1.
This was reported by the adviser to the Mariupol city mayor Petro Andryushchenko.
"Yesterday there was a meeting of the Mariupol Gauleiter administration. According to the results, all educators, doctors and "budget workers" are required to obtain Russian passports between October 1 and January 1. In addition, unlike ordinary citizens, they were obliged unconditionally to hand in passports of citizens of Ukraine. In fact, they are locked up in the city," Andryushchenko noted.
Today, more than 100 000 residents remain in Mariupol. Before the invasion, approximately 500 000 people lived there.
- In Mariupol, the occupiers began to "mobilize" people. They justify the decision by the fact that Mariupol will "be part" of the Russian Federation according to the "results" of the pseudo-referendum.
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started so-called "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. They will last until September 27.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not admit the results of these pseudo-referendums, Russia has promised sanctions.