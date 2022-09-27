Russia can mobilize more than 10 000 men in Mariupol

More than 10 000 men risk being mobilized in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko informed about this at a briefing.

"If we talk about the number of people — how many in Mariupol can join the ranks of the so-called army of the Russian Federation, or the so-called “DPR” — then it is more than 10 thousand men who are in danger today," the mayor noted.

He noted that every day it becomes more and more difficult to leave the city.

"We can see from the statistics that, if a week ago about 80-120 people left for Ukraine per day, now, over the past day, eight people left Mariupol. In other words, this indicates that Mariupol is being closed," Boychenko added.

According to him, people who stay directly in Mariupol are in danger, because the invaders will not spare anyone.

"They donʼt feel sorry for their own people today, as they will feel sorry for the people they have been killing since the beginning of this war. They stopped at the threshold of the city and then began to destroy the city with artillery and aircraft. That is, they will direct these people to mobilization, and then to the front, and will use them as meat. Unfortunately, this is already happening," the mayor stated.