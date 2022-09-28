InformNapalm has created a digital database of all Russian units fighting in Ukraine

The InformNapalm project created an interactive digital database of all Russian units involved in the war in Ukraine. They are divided into different types and kinds.

This is stated on the project website.

In particular, the researchers indicated the Russian units of ground forces, tank forces, missile forces, airborne forces, as well as the navy, space forces, communications forces, radio-chemical-biological defense forces, and many others.

In addition, the website also lists units of the Russian Guard, as well as L/DNR fighters.

In total, researchers counted about 170 different Russian units fighting in Ukraine.