WSJ: The US is preparing new sanctions against Russiaʼs leading financial institutions

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Russia.
This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.
According to the publication, such leading financial institutions as the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency and the Mir money transfer system may fall under the restrictions. States suspect that Moscow is using these institutions to circumvent Western sanctions.
In addition, the possibility of introducing sanctions against the National Clearing Center and the National Settlement Depository, as well as disconnecting a larger number of Russian banks from the SWIFT system, introducing export controls on a wider range of goods, and introducing sanctions against a larger number of state-owned companies is being considered.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation.
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. They will last until September 27.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not recognize the results of these pseudo-referendums, and Russia has promised sanctions.
- The European Commission has officially developed and proposed the eighth package of sanctions against Russia. Now the representatives of EU member states will start discussing it.