WSJ: The US is preparing new sanctions against Russiaʼs leading financial institutions

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Russia.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, such leading financial institutions as the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency and the Mir money transfer system may fall under the restrictions. States suspect that Moscow is using these institutions to circumvent Western sanctions.

In addition, the possibility of introducing sanctions against the National Clearing Center and the National Settlement Depository, as well as disconnecting a larger number of Russian banks from the SWIFT system, introducing export controls on a wider range of goods, and introducing sanctions against a larger number of state-owned companies is being considered.