Budanov: Ukraine is working on the exchange of prisoners according to the formula “all for all”

The Ukrainian authorities are conducting negotiations with Russia on the exchange of prisoners of war according to the "all for all" formula.

This was announced by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov.

Budanov, who is also the head of the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, met with relatives of the Ukrainian prisoners of war and public organizations. He emphasized that the work on prisoner exchanges does not stop; negotiations on the exchange of "all for all" and work on individual exchanges are ongoing.

"The exchange of prisoners of war is a difficult and painful process, but the exchange on the 21st opens up new opportunities for us. The state provides all those who return with everything they need: from basic necessities to rehabilitation and recovery," said the head of the State Administration of Internal Affairs and Communications.