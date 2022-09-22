Ukraine disclosed the details of the return of Mariupol defenders: the exchange was delayed for 8 hours and took place in 4 countries

Heads of the Ukrainian special services attended a briefing on the release from captivity of 215 Ukrainian soldiers who defended Mariupol.

In general, the exchange was delayed for almost 8 hours, but in the end, it took place at once in four countries — Ukraine (on the border with the Russian Federation in the Chernihiv region), Poland (one of the stages), Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

A total of 215 people were returned. Eight of them were wounded during the terrorist attack in Olenivka, and 188 were those who were taken out of the territory of the Azovstal plant.

Currently, the commanders from Azovstal are in Turkey: "They are in a private house, it is quite a comfortable place to live. They will be there for some time — this is exactly the wording," said the head of military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, who was there and personally checked the conditions. On the day of their release from captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the commanders would remain in Turkey until the end of the war.