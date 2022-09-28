On the eve of the U.S. vice presidentʼs visit to Seoul, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on September 28 off its east coast. It happened a day before the visit of the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to Seoul.

This was reported by the Reuters agency.

According to South Koreaʼs Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were fired from the Sunan area of Pyongyang between 18:10 and 18:20. The shells traveled about 360 km, reaching a height of 30 km.

"North Koreaʼs provocations will further strengthen South Korean-US deterrence and response capabilities and will only deepen [North Koreaʼs] isolation from the international community," the South Korean military noted in a statement.

Japanʼs coast guard also reported a possible test of a North Korean ballistic missile. Defense Minister Toshiro Ino condemned such actions as "unacceptable".

"North Koreaʼs series of actions, including repeated ballistic missile launches, pose a threat to the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community," he said.