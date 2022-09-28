On the eve of the U.S. vice presidentʼs visit to Seoul, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on September 28 off its east coast. It happened a day before the visit of the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to Seoul.
This was reported by the Reuters agency.
According to South Koreaʼs Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were fired from the Sunan area of Pyongyang between 18:10 and 18:20. The shells traveled about 360 km, reaching a height of 30 km.
"North Koreaʼs provocations will further strengthen South Korean-US deterrence and response capabilities and will only deepen [North Koreaʼs] isolation from the international community," the South Korean military noted in a statement.
Japanʼs coast guard also reported a possible test of a North Korean ballistic missile. Defense Minister Toshiro Ino condemned such actions as "unacceptable".
"North Koreaʼs series of actions, including repeated ballistic missile launches, pose a threat to the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community," he said.
- On August 17, North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the city of Onchon on the west coast of the country. The launches came a day after Seoul and Washington began a four-day joint exercise in preparation for the Ulchi Freedom Shield field exercises, which will run from August 22 to September 1.
- On August 22, South Korea and the United States began their largest military exercises in recent years. In this way, they want to prepare for new missile tests by North Korea.
- On September 25, North Korea fired a single short-range ballistic missile toward the sea.