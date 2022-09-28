Russian Media: The procedure of annexation of Ukrainian territories may last 12 days

The procedure of annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia may last 12 days.

Meduza writes about it.

After the completion of the so-called "referendums" on joining Russia, Putin must admit the "independence" of the occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as was the case with the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions on February 21.

Then the Russian Federation wants to conclude "international agreements" with the occupation administrations, which Putin plans to submit for ratification to the parliament along with draft laws on the adoption of "new subjects".

The day before, the spokeswoman of the upper chamber Valentina Matvienko stated that they want to consider the question of the inclusion of Ukrainian territories in the Russian Federation on October 4.