MDI: The Russians have forbidden people to leave the occupied Energodar

The Russian occupiers forbade the residents of Energodar to leave the territory controlled by Ukraine and generally outside the city limits. The Russians apply special control to the operational shift workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).
This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI).
Now the streets of the city and surrounding villages and towns are almost empty. Locals sit at home and try not to go out unless absolutely necessary. Russian military patrols walk the streets with questionnaires for voting in pseudo-referendums.
The Russians point their guns at everyone they meet, hand out "ballots" and indicate exactly where to put a mark. People are also forced to vote for long-dead relatives.
All those who dared to "vote" against joining Russia are threatened with mobilization into the ranks of the Russian army.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and threatened nuclear weapons in case of an attack on the Russian Federation.
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started so-called "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. They will last until September 27.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not admit the results of these pseudo-referendums, Russia has promised sanctions.