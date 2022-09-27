MDI: The Russians have forbidden people to leave the occupied Energodar

The Russian occupiers forbade the residents of Energodar to leave the territory controlled by Ukraine and generally outside the city limits. The Russians apply special control to the operational shift workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI).

Now the streets of the city and surrounding villages and towns are almost empty. Locals sit at home and try not to go out unless absolutely necessary. Russian military patrols walk the streets with questionnaires for voting in pseudo-referendums.

The Russians point their guns at everyone they meet, hand out "ballots" and indicate exactly where to put a mark. People are also forced to vote for long-dead relatives.

All those who dared to "vote" against joining Russia are threatened with mobilization into the ranks of the Russian army.