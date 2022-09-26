Reuters: Members of Congress have previously agreed to allocate $12 billion to Ukraine

Members of Congress have previously agreed on the allocation of $12 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters.

The decision was agreed upon by the negotiators regarding the bill on temporary expenses pending the adoption of the US state budget. Congress must pass this bill on September 30.

On September 2, it became known that US President Joe Biden asked Congress to allocate $11.7 billion for military and financial support to Ukraine. The emergency funding request would also include $2 billion to "address the impact of Russiaʼs war in Ukraine on energy supplies to the United States."

The request came on the eve of the end of the 2022 fiscal year on September 30. Congress has not yet passed the 2023 state budget. It is expected that congressmen can approve the proposals of Biden in order to have time to discuss a more comprehensive state budget project.

The White House requests would also include $3.9 billion in funding to combat the monkeypox outbreak and $6.5 billion in disaster relief.