The Pentagon ordered Switchblade 600 long-range kamikaze drones for Ukraine

The Pentagon signed a contract for Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones for Ukraine on September 15.

This is reported by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The amount of the contract is $2.2 million, and the contractor is AeroVironment. The number of drones is not specified.

Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have Switchblade 300 in service, the range of which is 10 km. "Senior" Switchblade 600 are distinguished by a powerful warhead, as in the Javelin anti-tank complex. They are designed to destroy heavy armored vehicles at a distance of up to 40 km. Switchblade 600 can stay in the air for up to 40 minutes. Such drones attack the target at a speed of 185 kmph.

While the Switchblade 600 is at the prototype stage, it is not yet known when exactly the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive these drones.