The Pentagon has published a complete list of military aid to Ukraine

Since February 24, the United States of America has provided Ukraine with security assistance in the amount of about $15.8 billion.
This is evidenced by a document published on the website of the US Ministry of Defense on September 16.
"In total, the United States has provided about $15.8 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $15.1 billion after Russiaʼs unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24," the report said.
Security assistance from the US includes:
- Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
- Over 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems;
- Over 32,000 other anti-armor systems;
- Over 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- 126 155mm Howitzers and up to 806,000 155mm artillery rounds;
- 2,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;
- 20 105mm Howitzers and 180,000 105mm artillery rounds;
- 126 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers;
- 22 Tactical Vehicles to recover equipment;
- 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;
- 20 120mm mortar systems and 85,000 rounds of 120mm mortar rounds;
- 1,500 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
- Four Command Post vehicles;
- Eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions;
- High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);
- 20 Mi-17 helicopters;
- Hundreds of Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);
- Four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment;
- 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;
- 40 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles with mine rollers;
- Mine clearing equipment and systems;
- Over 10,000 grenade launchers and small arms;
- Over 60,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;
- Over 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets;
- Approximately 700 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- Laser-guided rocket systems;
- Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- 15 Scan Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels;
- Over 50 counter-artillery radars;
- Four counter-mortar radars;
- Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;
- Ten air surveillance radars;
- Two harpoon coastal defense systems;
- 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats;
- M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;
- C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;
- Tactical secure communications systems;
- Thousands of night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders;
- Commercial satellite imagery services;
- Explosive ordnance disposal protective gear;
- Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;
- 100 armored medical treatment vehicles;
- Medical supplies to include first aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment;
- Electronic jamming equipment;
- Field equipment, cold weather gear, and spare parts;
- Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.
- On April 7, the United States Senate unanimously approved the Lend-Lease Law for Ukraine. On April 28, the US House of Representatives adopted this document, and on May 9, US President Joe Biden signed it.
- On July 9, the deadline for US President Joe Biden to establish the procedure for lend-lease expired. Later, the White House announced that the US is currently focused on providing free military aid to Ukraine — $40 billion allocated by Congress must be used, after which Lend-Lease will begin.
- On September 16, US President Joe Biden ordered to allocate another $600 million military aid package to Ukraine.