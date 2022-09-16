News

The Pentagon has published a complete list of military aid to Ukraine

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Since February 24, the United States of America has provided Ukraine with security assistance in the amount of about $15.8 billion.

This is evidenced by a document published on the website of the US Ministry of Defense on September 16.

"In total, the United States has provided about $15.8 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $15.1 billion after Russiaʼs unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24," the report said.

Security assistance from the US includes:

  • Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
  • Over 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems;
  • Over 32,000 other anti-armor systems;
  • Over 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
  • 126 155mm Howitzers and up to 806,000 155mm artillery rounds;
  • 2,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;
  • 20 105mm Howitzers and 180,000 105mm artillery rounds;
  • 126 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers;
  • 22 Tactical Vehicles to recover equipment;
  • 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition;
  • 20 120mm mortar systems and 85,000 rounds of 120mm mortar rounds;
  • 1,500 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • Four Command Post vehicles;
  • Eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and munitions;
  • High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);
  • 20 Mi-17 helicopters;
  • Hundreds of Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);
  • Four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment;
  • 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;
  • 40 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles with mine rollers;
  • Mine clearing equipment and systems;
  • Over 10,000 grenade launchers and small arms;
  • Over 60,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition;
  • Over 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets;
  • Approximately 700 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems;
  • Laser-guided rocket systems;
  • Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems;
  • 15 Scan Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems;
  • Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels;
  • Over 50 counter-artillery radars;
  • Four counter-mortar radars;
  • Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;
  • Ten air surveillance radars;
  • Two harpoon coastal defense systems;
  • 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats;
  • M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel munitions;
  • C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing;
  • Tactical secure communications systems;
  • Thousands of night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders;
  • Commercial satellite imagery services;
  • Explosive ordnance disposal protective gear;
  • Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment;
  • 100 armored medical treatment vehicles;
  • Medical supplies to include first aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment;
  • Electronic jamming equipment;
  • Field equipment, cold weather gear, and spare parts;
  • Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.