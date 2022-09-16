The Pentagon has published a complete list of military aid to Ukraine

Since February 24, the United States of America has provided Ukraine with security assistance in the amount of about $15.8 billion.

This is evidenced by a document published on the website of the US Ministry of Defense on September 16.

"In total, the United States has provided about $15.8 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including more than $15.1 billion after Russiaʼs unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24," the report said.

Security assistance from the US includes: