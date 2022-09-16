Joe Biden ordered to allocate a new package of military aid to Ukraine. What it will contain

The U.S. President Joe Biden ordered one more $600 million military aid package to be allocated to Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement published on the website of the White House and the Pentagon.

"President Biden has made it clear that we will support the people of Ukraine as long as necessary," State Secretary Anthony Blinken emphasized.

What weapons will the U.S. transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

additional ammunition for highly mobile artillery rocket systems (HIMARS);

36 thousand 105-mm artillery shells;

a thousand high-precision 155-mm artillery shells;

four anti-artillery radars;

four trucks and eight trailers for transporting heavy equipment;

air systems against UAVs;

demining equipment;

Claymore anti-personnel ammunition;

explosive ammunition and equipment;

firearms and ammunition;

night vision devices, cold and other field equipment.

On April 7, the United States Senate unanimously approved the Lend-Lease Law for Ukraine. On April 28, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted this document, and on May 9, the U.S. President Joe Biden signed it.

July 9 was the deadline when the U.S. President Joe Biden was supposed to establish the procedure for lend-lease. Later, the White House announced that the U.S. is currently focused on providing free military aid to Ukraine — $40 billion allocated by Congress must be used, after which Lend-Lease will begin.