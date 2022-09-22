Reuters: EU ministers are preparing new sanctions against Russia and military aid for Ukraine

The ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union agreed to prepare new sanctions against Russia and to increase the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Reuters writes about it.

EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell said that Putinʼs statement about the annexation of Ukrainian territories and threats with nuclear weapons indicate panic and desperation.

"It is clear that Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine," Borrell told reporters after the ministerial meeting.

He also said that the eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will affect "more relevant sectors of the Russian economy and will continue to target those responsible for the aggressive war in Ukraine."

EU ministers will hold their next official meeting in mid-October — presumably when they can formalize the new sanctions package.

European government officials also agreed to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Borrell did not provide reporters with additional details about the type of sanctions against the Russian Federation or military support for Ukraine, but he believes that there will be "unanimous" support for the new measures within the EU.