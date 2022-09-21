Politico: The EU begins to discuss a new package of sanctions against Russia

In the coming days, the European Commission will begin consultations with EU member states on the preparation of a new package of sanctions against Russia. It is expected that they will discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil.

Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The USA continues to put pressure on the European Union with the demand to limit the price of Russian oil until December when the oil embargo will start in the EU.

Other possible sanctions could be the expansion of personal sanctions and a ban on importing Russian diamonds and other luxury goods.