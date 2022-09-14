The EU has extended individual sanctions against Russians for another six months

The Council of the European Union has extended the validity of sanctions against those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until March 15, 2023.

This was reported in the press service of the EU Council.

Current sanctions include restrictions on the movement of individuals, freezing of assets, and a ban on providing funds or other economic resources to individuals and legal entities on the list. As before, 1,206 individuals and 108 organizations are subject to restrictions.