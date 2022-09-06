Hungary demands the removal of three Russian oligarchs from the sanctions list, otherwise it will not support the continuation of restrictions

Hungary threatens not to support the extension of some European Union sanctions against Russia, unless three oligarchs are excluded from the list.

This is reported by Radio Free Europe with reference to several diplomatic sources.

Presumably, Hungary demands to remove Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Viktor Rashnikov from the list. In addition to removing the trio, Budapest is also asking for an exception for humanitarian organizations to do business with some Russian banks currently under sanctions.

The European Union is going to extend the sanctions lists for another six months. EU ambassadors are to discuss this issue on September 7. The sanctions list can only be extended by unanimous approval.