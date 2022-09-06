Hungary demands the removal of three Russian oligarchs from the sanctions list, otherwise it will not support the continuation of restrictions

Hungary threatens not to support the extension of some European Union sanctions against Russia, unless three oligarchs are excluded from the list.
This is reported by Radio Free Europe with reference to several diplomatic sources.
Presumably, Hungary demands to remove Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Viktor Rashnikov from the list. In addition to removing the trio, Budapest is also asking for an exception for humanitarian organizations to do business with some Russian banks currently under sanctions.
The European Union is going to extend the sanctions lists for another six months. EU ambassadors are to discuss this issue on September 7. The sanctions list can only be extended by unanimous approval.
Alisher Usmanov is called a pro-Kremlin oligarch who has particularly close ties to and is a favorite of Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are also rumors that Usmanov solves the Russian presidentʼs business issues. Due to sanctions, Usmanov already had the worldʼs largest yacht, worth $600 million, confiscated.
Petr Aven, according to the EU, is one of about 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who meet regularly with Putin in the Kremlin and whose actions depend on the president.
Viktor Rashnikov is called a leading Russian oligarch who is the owner and chairman of the board of directors of the Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Combine.
There are rumors in Brussels that the reason for such "blackmail" is that Hungary is trying to force the EU to allocate funds to it, which have been withheld until now due to undermining the rule of law. The European Commission is denying Hungary permission to use post-pandemic economic aid money, accusing Orbánʼs government of undermining the rule of law on corruption, migration, LGBT rights, and democratic standards.