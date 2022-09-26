Against the background of the Russian “referendums”, the Netherlands promised to increase military support for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, promised to increase military support for Ukraine, even in spite of fake "referendums" held by Russia. He had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rutte wrote about this on his Twitter.

"We are strengthening our support for Ukraine. More weapons, more sanctions, and more isolation for Russia. I emphasized this once again when talking to Zelensky in response to Russiaʼs mobilization and illegitimate "referendums", he emphasized.

Rutte noted that the defense of Europe is crucial for common security.