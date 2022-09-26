Against the background of the Russian “referendums”, the Netherlands promised to increase military support for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, promised to increase military support for Ukraine, even in spite of fake "referendums" held by Russia. He had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Rutte wrote about this on his Twitter.
"We are strengthening our support for Ukraine. More weapons, more sanctions, and more isolation for Russia. I emphasized this once again when talking to Zelensky in response to Russiaʼs mobilization and illegitimate "referendums", he emphasized.
Rutte noted that the defense of Europe is crucial for common security.
- On September 20, the heads of the administrations of the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia announced the holding of "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27.
- The USA and the EU condemned Russiaʼs intention to annex the occupied Ukrainian territories. Ukraine stated that the "referendums" will not affect plans to liberate the territories. The G7 countries promised Russia new sanctions.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation.